Goodrum doubles, scores in 8th as Tigers beat Indians 1-0

By Larry Lage 
Washington Post
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT — On the same day the Tigers’ general manager criticized his team’s defense, Detroit made enough plays in the field to win a game in which it had just three hits and scored once. Niko Goodrum doubled, advanced on Jake Rogers’ bunt and scored on Robbie Grossman’s sacrifice fly...

