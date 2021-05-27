Goodrum doubles, scores in 8th as Tigers beat Indians 1-0

The Lady Mustang softball team suffered a 1-0 loss to Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont Friday night in South Central Conference action. The Rockets scored their only run in the top half of the first inning with a two-out RBI double. Davis County's pitching and defense shut down the Rockets for the rest of the night. Davis County out-hit the Rockets 6-3 in the game. Davis County had runners in scoring position in the sixth and couldn't score. Madison Dunlavy hit a two-out single in the bottom of the seventh. After sliding into second, she tried to call timeout but. The umpire didn't grant the time out and after a tag by the Rocket defender, Dunlavy was called out to end the game. Davis County travels to Eddyville Saturday to take part in the Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont Tournament. Action begins at 10 a.m.