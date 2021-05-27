Edman muscles up twice as Cardinals blank White Sox 4-0
CHICAGO — Through his six innings Wednesday, Chicago White Sox lefthander Carlos Rodon struck out 10 Cardinals, walked none and hit more batters than he allowed hits. This generally does not sound like a recipe for a Cardinals victory other than that Rodon, who reaches 97 on the gun, decided to throw Tommy Edman a 1-1 changeup in the third inning. Edman muscled up to the tune of 436 feet as he cracked his third homer of the season for the Cardinals’ first hit and the game’s first run.www.stltoday.com