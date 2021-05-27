Edman muscles up twice as Cardinals blank White Sox 4-0

The Cardinals' injury report has shifted from pitchers to shortstop to outfield and now to second base. Regular second baseman Tommy Edman, who had been playing some in right field, missed another start Wednesday because of tightness in his lower abdominal area. With Edman barely, if at all, available in the club's l1-0 victory over Miami at Busch Stadium, replacement second baseman Edmundo Sosa took a Sandy Alcantara fastball to his right hand, near the palm, and was in obvious pain before he stayed in the game to run the bases.