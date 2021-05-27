Astros 5, Dodgers 2: Winning streak over
—— As if the Dodgers and Astros didn’t have enough beef on their own, Trevor Bauer brought his own personal history into the picture, making things extra spicy. And things certainly got off with a bang, as Jose Altuve led the game off for the Astros with a solo shot to left. After an out, Bauer then issued back-to-back walks, and with two outs eventually walked the bases loaded before finally getting out of it by striking out Taylor Jones.dodgersdigest.com