Now is an exciting time for those who work in the NFL. It's the start of minicamp, where most of the players return to get in reps prior to breaking for summer before returning to work in July for training camp. As a scout, this was arguably the best part of the offseason. You get to go out to practice and for the first time watch the team hit the field and see all of the free agents and draft picks that you worked so hard to evaluate in action. It’s a time of optimism and excitement for the upcoming season, but that does not mean that the evaluation process has stopped.