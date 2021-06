The Philadelphia 76ers and Atlanta Hawks battled back and forth throughout Tuesday night's matchup at Wells Fargo Center as the 76ers opened up multiple large leads which, for the majority of the night, the Hawks managed to respond to with hot shooting of their own. However, in the end, the 76ers built a 20-point lead in the fourth quarter and the Hawks had run out of comebacks of their own as Philadelphia picked up a 118-102 win in Game 2.