MARION — Sara Groenewegen's four shutout innings for the Canadian Wild of Southern Illinois Friday morning was a team effort, the pitcher said. The 5-foot-8 right-hander allowed two singles in the Wild's 6-2 win over Team Mexico at Rent One Park, and her defense eliminated both of them before they could reach second base. Third baseman Emma Entzminger cut down Chelsea Gonzales at second base after fielding Brittany Cervantes' ground ball in the second. Amanda Sanchez tried to bunt Sydney Romero over to second in the fourth, but Entzminger got it fast enough to throw her out for the second out of the inning.