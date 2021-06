In 1886, representatives of the eight existing fraternities on campus worked together to create the first yearbook at the University of Georgia. Named after Greek mythology, Pandora, which means “she who has all gifts,” opened the box in which all the evils of the world had been suppressed. The evils of the world flew out to plague mankind, leaving only Hope inside the box. Today, the Pandora Yearbook continues to serve as a source of hope within our campus community and provides records of the past, present, and future at UGA.