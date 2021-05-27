Emeralds’ losing streak continues

The St. Louis Cardinals have lost five consecutive games, and look to end their long losing streak in their series opener against the Cleveland Indians. To break their long losing streak, the Cardinals will have to beat Cleveland ace Shane Bieber, who is a big reason the Indians are -167 moneyline road favorites, per BettingPros consensus odds. Bieber (6-3, 3.08 ERA) has allowed three or fewer runs in all 11 of his starts this season. The Cardinals are 1-7 in their last eight games. If they lose two more games to run their losing streak to seven, that would match their longest losing streak since 2017. It will be up to starting pitcher Carlos Martinez (3-5, 5.83 ERA) to do his part to end their losing ways. Martinez is coming off a start where he allowed ten earned runs, but did have back-to-back quality starts prior to that.