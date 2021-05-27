Cancel
Newberry, MI

Emeralds' losing streak continues

By ldemers@pioneertribune.com
pioneertribune.com
 23 days ago

NEWBERRY – A six run fourth inning by Newberry was all the Indians needed to hold off Manistique in Newberry last Wednesday. Trailing 6-0, Manistique evened the score in the third, then held a 9-6 advantage in the top half of the fourth inning only to watch their lead diminish, giving up six runs in the bottom of the fourth. […]

www.pioneertribune.com
