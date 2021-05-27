Cancel
UFC

Dan Hardy intends to compete in boxing by end of 2021

Cover picture for the articleDan Hardy could step into the squared circle by the end of the year. The former one-time UFC welterweight title challenger turned broadcast analyst asked for — and received — his release from the promotion he has worked under for the better part of a decade earlier this month. Hardy had been teasing a return to mixed martial arts competition for quite some time, but was unable to secure a fight under the UFC banner. He previously entertained potential fights with fan favorites such as Matt Brown and Nick Diaz to no effect.

Nick Diaz
Dan Hardy
#Boxing#Mixed Martial Arts#Combat
