Dan Hardy intends to compete in boxing by end of 2021
Dan Hardy could step into the squared circle by the end of the year. The former one-time UFC welterweight title challenger turned broadcast analyst asked for — and received — his release from the promotion he has worked under for the better part of a decade earlier this month. Hardy had been teasing a return to mixed martial arts competition for quite some time, but was unable to secure a fight under the UFC banner. He previously entertained potential fights with fan favorites such as Matt Brown and Nick Diaz to no effect.www.chatsports.com