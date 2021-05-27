Dan Hardy intends to compete in boxing by end of 2021

Tim Means will no longer be fighting on Saturday night at UFC Vegas 29 against Danny Roberts, but he will return one week later. Means was supposed to fight Roberts but the UFC announced Roberts was out due to COVID-19 protocols and the fight was scrapped. Yet, the good news for “The Dirty Bird” is the fact he will fight one week later on June 26 at UFC Vegas 23 against Nicolas Dalby. Dalby was supposed to fight Sergey Khandozhko but he was forced out of the scrap due to an injury.