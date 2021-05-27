Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Equity markets end mostly higher

Mountain Mail
 30 days ago

U.S. equity markets were mostly higher, with small-cap stocks and the Nasdaq outperforming. There were no major macroeconomic drivers or other narrative-changing headlines, and, as a result, trading volume was light and volatility muted. On the corporate front Amazon agreed to buy MGM film studio for $8.45 billion, its biggest...

www.themountainmail.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mortgage Rates#Infrastructure#Equity Markets#Economic Data#Small Cap Stocks#Mgm#Whole Foods#Senate#Republicans#White House#Gop#Democrats#Democratic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
News Break
Amazon
Related
StocksUS News and World Report

Stocks Move Higher, S&P 500 Headed for Best Week Since April

Stocks were mostly higher Friday, keeping the market on track for its biggest weekly gain since April. Investors got another set of data showing that inflation is likely going to remain under control for the time being, a relief for investors who have remained keenly focused on the issue for weeks.
Marketsschwab.com

Is the Stock Market Disconnected From the Economy?

Is the stock market disconnected from the economy? Perhaps, but less so lately given stronger economic data. Looking under the hood of performance trends over the past 15 months reveals a nuanced relationship between the stock market and the COVID-19 economy. Before getting to the many unique characteristics of the...
Stocksactionforex.com

Equities Move Higher On US Infrastructure

The bipartisan US infrastructure agreement announced overnight lifted Wall Street, particularly growth stocks, flowing over into Asian markets today. Overnight, the S&P finished 0.58% higher, with the Nasdaq rising 0.69% and the Dow Jones outperforming, climbing 0.98%. The rally was fairly broad-based, with big-tech having a good day at the office, although markets were more focused on US infrastructure winners. Arguably, a massive investment in broadband would obviously benefit big-tech, so the package had something for everyone.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

US STOCKS-S&P, Nasdaq futures at peaks ahead of crucial inflation report

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.) June 25 (Reuters) - Futures tracking the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 indexes were near record highs on Friday, helped by gains in major U.S. lenders and a robust earnings forecast from Nike, while investors braced for the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation data.
Stocksthebharatexpressnews.com

US stocks: Nike and bank stocks push S&P 500 to new highs

The S&P 500 index hit an all-time high on Friday, boosted by gains from Nike and bank stocks, as weaker-than-expected inflation data allayed concerns about a sudden decrease in Federal Reserve stimulus . Nike Inc jumped 14.6% to an all-time high after the sneaker maker forecast sales for the fiscal...
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

BMO ETFs Virtually Opens The Market

TORONTO, June 25, 2021 /CNW/ - BMO ETFs and TMX Group joined to celebrate the launch of BMO U.S. All Cap Equity Fund ETF Series (TSX: ZACE) and open the market, including Brian Belski, Chief Investment Strategist, BMO Capital Markets, Ross Kappele, Managing Director, Head of Distribution and Client Management, BMO Global Asset Management, and Graham MacKenzie, Head, Exchange Traded Products, TMX Group. ZACE is the newest actively managed strategy introduced by BMO ETFs and the first ETF series by Mr. Belski.
Stockslplresearch.com

Maintaining Value Overweight | Daily Market Update

Growth has outperformed value handily over recent months, but we still believe that the current environment supports value stocks. We take a look at those fundamental factors, as well as the technical chart later today on the LPL Research blog, available at 12:00 p.m. ET. Daily Insights. U.S. equities point...
Stockslplresearch.com

Weekly Market Performance – Market Rally and Rebound

The major US markets reversed course from last week and ended the week higher as market participants stepped in to take advantage of last week’s selloff. International markets (MSCI EAFE and MSCI EM) rebounded as well and both had a strong week. All sectors had a positive week. Notable sector leaders this week were energy and financials, the two best performing sectors this year, respectively.
StocksLife Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-S&P 500 posts record high after Nike rally

* Financials lead S&P sector gainers; tech sole loser. * Dollar edges down; gold up, crude advances; bitcoin slides. June 25 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your. thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. S&P 500 POSTS RECORD...
StocksLife Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-Investors play Fed Chairman

* Dow advancing, S&P 500 up modestly, Nasdaq just below flat. * Financials lead S&P sector gains; energy weakest group. * Dollar ~flat; gold edges up, crude advances; bitcoin. June 25 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share...
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Financial stocks lead S&P 500 sectors higher as inflation data boosts Treasury yields

The financial sector was the best performing of the S&P 500 11 stock sectors Friday, after upbeat economic data pushed Treasury yields higher. The SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF rallied 1.2% in afternoon trading, with 61 of 65 equity components trading higher, while the S&P 500 edged up 0.3%. Among the ETFs top holdings, shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. tacked on 0.8%, J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. gained 1.0%, Bank of America Corp. advanced 2.1%, Wells Fargo & Co. climbed 2.8% and Citigroup Inc. edged up 0.4%. The sector's rally comes as the yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose 5.4 basis points to 1.541% after data showing the Federal Reserve's preferred measure of inflation in May marked a third straight big increase. Bank profits can benefit from higher longer-term interest rates, because that can increase the spread between what banks earn on longer-term assets, such as loans, that are funded by shorter-term liabilities.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar notches weekly gain as Fed impact fades

(Adds strategist quotes and details throughout, updates prices) * Canadian dollar strengthens 0.2% against the greenback * For the week, the loonie gains 1.3% * Price of U.S. oil settles 1% higher at $74.05 a barrel * Canadian 10-year yield rises 4.4 basis points to 1.460% By Fergal Smith TORONTO, June 25 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged higher against its U.S. counterpart on Friday as oil prices climbed and investors grew less worried about the Federal Reserve's shift to more hawkish guidance, with the currency adding to this week's gains. The loonie was trading 0.2% higher at 1.2300 to the greenback, or 81.30 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.2271 to 1.2329. It was up 1.3% for the week, clawing back some its decline from the previous week when the Federal Reserve surprised markets by projecting it would begin interest rate hikes in 2023 rather than 2024. "The Fed was a turning point but it wasn't a complete game changer," said Alvise Marino, FX strategist at Credit Suisse in New York. "The fact that the Fed was able to introduce some hawkishness in to the discourse but without causing a tantrum (in the bond market) ... that's something that has allowed risky assets to perform well," Marino said. The S&P 500 index hit a record high as weaker-than-expected U.S. inflation data eased worries about a sudden tapering in stimulus by the Fed. Oil, one of Canada's major exports, notched a fifth consecutive week of gains on expectations demand growth will outstrip supply. U.S. crude oil futures settled 1% higher on Friday at $74.05 a barrel. Canada projects COVID-19 infections will decline rapidly over the next two months, but the more contagious Delta variant risks causing a greater-than-expected resurgence of cases later this year, public health officials said. Canadian government bond yields rose across a steeper curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year was up 4.4 basis points at 1.460%, extending its rebound from last Friday's 3-1/2-month low at 1.364%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Nick Zieminski)
Energy Industryjwnenergy.com

Oil edges higher with shrinking stockpiles tightening market

Oil edged higher above $73 a barrel in New York as falling stockpiles in the U.S. and China added to bullish sentiment around the global demand recovery. Gasoline inventories in the U.S. unexpectedly fell last week, while nationwide crude supplies dropped for a fifth week, the longest run since January. Chinese stockpiles have also shrunk to the lowest this year, according to data provider Kayrros, with the market tightening as key consumers rebound from COVID-19.
Stocksmilwaukeesun.com

Equity indices trade higher, IT stocks in focus

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 24 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices moved up marginally during early hours on Thursday with traders showing buying interest in IT stocks. At 10:15 am, the BSE SP Sensex was up by 189 points or 0.36 per cent at 52,495 while the Nifty 50 ticked higher by 42 points or 0.27 per cent to 15,729.
StocksBusiness Insider

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Rise Ahead Of Earnings, Economic Data

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade after the Wall Street closed mostly lower in the previous session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN), FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX), Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) and Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Data on durable goods orders, Gross Domestic Product, international trade...