Look Back ... to retirement of a longtime band director, 1996
May 26, 1946, in The Star: The machine shop at Anniston High School has been completely equipped and machine shop courses for veterans will begin June 3. The shop is located in the building formerly used for war production classes, and much of the same equipment is a part of the new shop. Much new equipment has been secured, too. Two courses will be offered: auto mechanics and machine shop practice. Also this date: A summer recreation program for children of school age got under way this week in Oxford. This is the first year Oxford has had an organized recreation program, and comprehensive plans, including baseball and softball leagues, have been made. The idea originated with the Oxford Chamber of Commerce.www.annistonstar.com