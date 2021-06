A former WWE star has announced their retirement after suffering a major injury. Former WWE star Lio Rush has been seen making his way through several major independent promotions following his release from the WWE, and most recently made waves with All Elite Wrestling fans when he was revealed as the mystery entrant in the Casino Battle Royale at AEW Double or Nothing 2021 last month. Reports had stated that he was going to be signed with AEW and New Japan Pro Wrestling, but Rush took to Instagram to officially announce his retirement from wrestling.