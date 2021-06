WHILE THE debate over the origins of the coronavirus pandemic grows louder by the day, there’s still no thorough investigation underway. The World Health Assembly, the governing body of the World Health Organization, concluded its session recently without a resolution on it. President Biden has asked for U.S. intelligence agencies to redouble their efforts and report back in three months. What’s really needed is a commitment of time, resources and talent — scientific and otherwise — to find out where and how the pandemic began.