Want a chance to win millions of dollars? A college scholarship? A free shotgun? All you have to do is get vaccinated against COVID. As vaccination rates have slowed, a growing number of states, companies and organizations have started offering incentives ranging from cash giveaways to free beer. The need to promise such rewards in exchange for protection against a deadly disease may seem baffling—especially when so many people around the world lack access to vaccines entirely. But the medical community has a long history of using inducements to get individuals to take actions for the good of society.