John Fury is the father of Tyson Fury, he’s the one who gave the newborn that name, and oversaw his rise in the ranks of pugilism. He was there front and center and in the corner of Tyson on the way up, but Tyson is a certified trainer hopper. After running through eight trainers in his pro career beforehand, he’s now with SugarHill Steward, with whom he linked up a couple months before his 2020 rematch with Deontay Wilder. That worked, and they seem to be a happy duo.