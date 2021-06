During the 20th century, a popular theme throughout entertainment focused on the power of friendship. The Goonies and The Breakfast Club are very different movies, but both found success using a simple formula. By putting a group of misfits through a tough situation together, they form an unbreakable bond that audiences can resonate with. The most recent example of this would be Stranger Things. I have a hard time imagining a group of pre-teens defeating monsters from other dimensions using slingshots and baseball bats. Still, because the power of their friendship is so strong, nothing can stand in their way.