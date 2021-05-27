Australian children lose bid to block coal mine expansion

The Australian government has launched the 2021 round of oil and gas licensing as part of strategies to promote offshore exploration. The government announced that it has opened bidding for 21 exploration blocks across the Bonaparte, Browse, Carnarvon, Otway, Sorell and Gippsland basins off Western Australia, Victoria, Tasmania and the Ashmore and Cartier Islands. The blocks cover an area of around 80,000 square kilometers of new acreage, with bidding expected to close in March 2022.