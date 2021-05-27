Sources: Hawaii’s Max Holloway to fight Yair Rodriguez this July

Ciryl Gane (-175) Gane (8-0) is the No. 3 ranked heavyweight in the UFC. The 31-year-old Frenchman joined the UFC in 2019 and he has since gone 5-0 in the Octagon with notable wins over the likes of Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Junior dos Santos. Gane came from a Muay Thai background and he has mostly used his striking to win his fights in MMA so far, but he has also mixed in his wrestling as he’s shown a well-rounded game. Gane is an excellent technician on the feet and he’s able to throw with power, as well, but what makes him so special is that he is very hard to hit defensively. It’s been tough for his opponents to put their hands on him and he’s normally able to throw strikes back and counter effectively. Against Volkov, Gane will be going up against a heavy hitter in his prime. It could be an absolute war if it stays standing, but perhaps Gane will be able to utilize his grappling skills, as well.