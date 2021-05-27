Cancel
Sources: Hawaii’s Max Holloway to fight Yair Rodriguez this July

By Kyle Chinen
hawaiinewsnow.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleHONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Coming off of one of his best performances, Waianae’s Max Holloway is set to return to the Octagon this July. Holloway is reportedly set to face Yair Rodriguez on July 17th in a featherweight main event bout, according to ESPN MMA insider Brett Okamoto, per UFC president Dana White.

www.hawaiinewsnow.com
