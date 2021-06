Pride 2021 or not, (Happy Pride, by the way) both Meg Stalter and Ashley Ray both deserve their own comedy specials. You very likely have seen Stalter play a gloriously oblivious assistant on Hacks, but she has been a delightful agent of chaos on comedy stages for years (and also on her fantastic podcast, Confronting Demons). Ray has had a sharp, whip smart voice when it comes to dissecting pop culture from a black, queer lens and has also been sharing her pinpoint observations on stages all across the country for quite some time.