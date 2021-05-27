Call of Duty: Mobile season 4 Spurned and Burned has begun

Today during Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest, Activision showed off a look at Call of Duty's upcoming newest season. You can see the full trailer above. While full details are expected to arrive next Monday, June 14, thanks to its reveal trailer, we do know that Call of Duty Season 4 will be coming to Warzone and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War in exactly one week, on June 17. Players can expect to play 6v6 and 12v12 matches on the desert map Collateral, 2v2 in the tight spaces of Amsterdam, and 6v6 on the boat-based Hijacked map. Additionally, as part of the game's ongoing online story, a satellite has fallen onto Verdansk, the main setting for Warzone, affecting the level's geometry. Lastly, a brief glimpse at zombies shows a gargantuan new monster and even a dragon.