Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Hit and Run and Traffic Circle secret achievement/trophy guide in Knockout City

By John Hansen
msn.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe funny thing about hazards in video games is that once you mention them, everyone always thinks it’s automatically a thing you want to stay away from. Maybe it’s the name, but regardless, there are instances of hazards in a video game map being used to your benefit. For example, red barrels being shot to explode enemies. While there may not be any red barrels in Knockout City, there are plenty of hazards, and you can often use them. For the Hit and Run and Traffic Circle secret achievements/trophies, you can ride one and get some Gamerscore out of it.

www.msn.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Circle#Hit And Run
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video Gamesdigitalchumps.com

Knockout City knocks it out of the ballpark with 5m+ users

It’s a fun game with lots of potential. Enjoy the goods below. It’s a knockout! After launching Knockout City two weeks ago on May 21, Velan Studios and EA Originals are proud to share that over 5 million unique players have joined in on the thrilling dodgeball action. And the fun is only just starting. There is a ton of exciting new content coming up during Season 1 and beyond – like limited time events, new maps, modes, balls, and more.
Appareldbltap.com

Knockout City Legendary Outfits: How to Get

Legendary outfits in Knockout City seem as unique as they are elusive. Obtaining items and cosmetics in Velan Studios' digital dodgeball showdown, Knockout City, appears to be based on luck more than anything else. Players can level up their brawler avatar through matches and Contracts—achieving higher and higher renown as they rack up experience. Like several similar titles, players get a small assortment of items as a reward for every level they surpass. Some of these, occasionally, turn out to be quite rare.
Video GamesKotaku

Knockout City’s Best-Dressed Players Are Also Its Scariest

We often fear powerful things, because we can’t control them. A giant, unstoppable bear. A deadly bomb. An unfeeling, AI-controlled drone with missiles. Or even, a player wearing some sick threads in an online video game, indicating they’ve been playing longer than you and will likely kick your ass. Knockout...
Video GamesNME

Dodgeball hit ‘Knockout City’ surpasses five million players in two weeks

Knockout City has racked up five million players within two weeks of launch. The team-based competitive multiplayer hit the milestone today (via Twitter) after originally launching on May 21, 2021. The project is a joint collaboration between Velan Studios – best known for working on Mario Kart Live Home Circuit with Nintendo last year – and EA under its ‘Originals label’.
Video Gameswindowscentral.com

Knockout City: Beginner's Tips and Tricks

Knockout City is a fast-paced, third-person action game where players fling nostalgia-laden rubber balls at each other while decked out in vibrantly colored gear. As nice as the legendary swag is, it's not going to get eliminations for you. If you want to prevent being the last crewmate picked for a match, you're going to have to put in the actual leg work to improve your skills in the arena. If you haven't played before or you're giving it a shot on Xbox Game Pass, you're going to want to brush up on your skills. Here are some tips to help you get started.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Knockout City brings back free trial for new players

The Knockout City free trial is back, and this time it's sticking around. Velan Studios' online game of arena dodgeball combat launched with a free 10-day trial as part of its Block Party launch event. Five million players have now given Knockout City a try, and Velan's new plan to keep welcoming curious new players into the brawl goes like this: now you can download the game on any platform and start playing for free, but your Street Rank progression will be limited to level 25 until you purchase the full version.
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

EA extends Knockout City free trial after hitting five million players

Since launching last month, Knockout City has been a huge success. The team-based dodgeball action game has managed to attract five million players during its free trial period. To celebrate this milestone publisher Electronic Arts has decided to extend the Knockout City free trial. Previously, the plan was to run...
Video Gamesdbltap.com

How to Change Knockout City ID

How to Change Knockout City ID has been something players have been wondering about while diving into the new sports game from EA. With a multiplayer element, players love customizing their characters in different outfits and clothes, and that applies to their player ID. For those seeking to change things up in the name department, here's how players can change their Knockout City ID.
Video Gamespsu.com

Knockout City Update 1.20 Adds Matchmaking Changes And Bug Fixes

Electronic Arts has revealed some of the features that Knockout City update 1.20 will bring to the table, including fixes to matchmaking and more. Knockout City 1.20 will be released ‘in the coming days,’ and here’s what you can expect. You can read our Knockout City review here. We’ve made...
Video Gamespsnprofiles.com

Operation: Tango Trophy Guide

Getting the platinum for Operation: Tango involves going through each level twice, once as the hacker and once as the agent. Stage 2 of this guide covers the Agent, and Stage 3 covers the Hacker. They can be done in either order, however this guide will be written assuming your first playthrough is as the Agent. The game also has Chapter Select, so you can go back and get any trophies you miss easily.
FIFAThe Guardian

PowerWash Simulator; Knockout City review – let us spray

A few years ago, on a disorientatingly out-of-character whim, I hired an industrial jet-wash. What, precisely, I needed to clean so urgently, or indeed so extravagantly, now escapes me but the experience left an indelible impression. I can still feel the forceful pushback of the stream, the pizza-slice-shaped splay of the jet, and the delicious way the sweep of high-speed water left a pristine swipe on the patio stone. Everything the jet-wash touched was brightly restored, as if the stream contained not mere water, but a kind of time-travel serum. I had the machine for the entire weekend, and became absolutely carried away, until I was sweeping Yangtzes of filthy run-off water into the road, my clothes covered in decades of loosened sediment. I felt unduly proud of my restorative busywork until a pair of teenagers passed. Nodding in my direction, one remarked to the other: “Now that is a shit job.”
Video GamesComicBook

Knockout City Already Has Over 5 Million Players

Knockout City, the team-based multiplayer video game from developer Velan Studios and EA with a unique take on dodgeball, has been popular since first releasing several weeks back. How popular? Well, it was announced that Knockout City has already hit 5 million players. Granted, it initially launched as a free-to-play video game for a limited time before turning to be free until level 25, but even so, that is an impressive number of players in so short of time.
Video Gamesegmnow.com

Knockout City is having a double XP weekend

EA and Velan Studios have announced a double XP weekend for Knockout City. Starting tomorrow, June 11th, until June 14th, players can level up at twice the usual speed. This is the perfect time to quickly move through those Street Ranks and unlock new Crew and player cosmetics. In other...
Video GamesIGN

Shinra Box Buster Guide - SOLDIER Difficulty and Materia Maven Trophy

Shinra Box Buster is a hard-to-miss mini-game encountered during Chapter 2 - Covert Ops of the FF7 Remake INTERmission Yuffie DLC. This page covers all six materia rewards with tips on completing the most difficult SOLDIER Training requirement: a score 50,000. When you complete all, you'll earn the Materia Maven Trophy and a coveted EXP Up Materia.
Video Gamesguidefall.com

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart Alert the Sponsors Trophy Guide

Trophies are everywhere in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart. While most of them will be completed naturally throughout the story, some will require you to go out of your way a little bit. For example, the Alert the Sponsors trophy will require you to do five trick jumps on a rail grind. An easy task, but one that is easy to miss if you aren’t aware of the challenge.
Video Gamespsnprofiles.com

Rust Trophy Guide

First things first, you will start off the game by working on securing a base for yourself. You are going to want to spawn in and use your rock to gather enough stone and wood to craft a hatchet and pickaxe. That will make you gather materials a lot faster, but make sure to continue to use the rock until it fully breaks. Then, shortly after you have a few thousand of each, craft a blueprint and a hammer. Build a base out of wood at first using the blueprint and then switch to the hammer to upgrade it to stone for now. You will also want to craft a door and a lock to keep people out and a tool cabinet (TC), that way you can stock it up with materials so that it doesn't decay while you are offline or out looting.
Video Gamespsnprofiles.com

Generation Zero Trophy Guide

In the first stage, you're best off by simply focusing on getting to know the game and the sensitivity of the aiming, while also practicing your aiming, of course. It's best to get comfortable with the game doing the rather long tutorial, which will drop you off at your first bunker.