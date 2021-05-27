Hit and Run and Traffic Circle secret achievement/trophy guide in Knockout City

First things first, you will start off the game by working on securing a base for yourself. You are going to want to spawn in and use your rock to gather enough stone and wood to craft a hatchet and pickaxe. That will make you gather materials a lot faster, but make sure to continue to use the rock until it fully breaks. Then, shortly after you have a few thousand of each, craft a blueprint and a hammer. Build a base out of wood at first using the blueprint and then switch to the hammer to upgrade it to stone for now. You will also want to craft a door and a lock to keep people out and a tool cabinet (TC), that way you can stock it up with materials so that it doesn't decay while you are offline or out looting.