TELEPHONE: (519) 652-3244 FAX: (519) 652-2930. Wage Range: $130,000 to $165,000 including benefits. Posting Date: June 14, 2021 Closing Date: July 27, 2021 @ 4:30 pm. The CEO will represent and lead the organization as the most senior position in the Oneida Nation of the Thames. The CEO has authority to make decisions and provide operational direction and leadership. Professional conduct and behaviour at all times is required as the leader of the organization. The CEO is required to uphold and adhere to Oath of Confidentiality and Conflict of Interest Policies, Occupational Health and Safety and Human Rights in all organizational activities.