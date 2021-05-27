Avril Lavigne shops in Malibu in black sweater and skintight leggings

One year for Easter, I decided to wear a sweater vest that had been sitting in my closet for a couple of years. I had been waiting for the right opportunity to wear it and so I decided that Sunday morning was the day! Now this may be a stretch, but perhaps when I first came into possession of the sweater vest it might have been in style. I emphasize the word “might.” Regardless, for the remainder of the day I endured much good-natured mocking and teasing from my closest friends. There were many “Carlton” jokes and much singing of the Tom Jones classic, “It’s Not Unusual” (if you’re familiar with the ‘90s sitcom “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” you get the joke). Don’t get me wrong, I had a ton of laughs at my own expense and it was a super fun day, but by the end of it I couldn’t wait to take off that sweater vest and toss it in the trash!