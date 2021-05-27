Eric Carle, Author Of Children’s Book ‘The Very Hungry Caterpillar,’ Dies at 91

Eric Carle, the man behind more than 70 children’s books has passed away at 91. His team confirmed the sad news on Wednesday afternoon, a few days after he died. “It is with heavy hearts that we share that Eric Carle, author and illustrator of The Very Hungry Caterpillar and many other beloved classics, passed away on Sunday, May 23rd at the age of 91,” the statement said. The beloved children’s book author is best known for his classic “The Very Hungry Caterpillar,” which was published in 1969 and is still read by children to this day. It has sold more than 50 million copies in at least 62 languages. Eric said he thinks hope is one of the reasons the book still resonates with kids today. He is survived by a son and a daughter.