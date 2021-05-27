Severe Weather Statement issued for Harlan by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 18:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Harlan THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL HARLAN COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However small hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for south central Nebraska.