Flood Advisory issued for Furnas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 01:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 06:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Furnas FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 AM CDT THURSDAY FOR SOUTHERN FURNAS COUNTY At 1153 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Beaver City, Wilsonville, Hendley and Hollinger. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible over the next 1 to 2 hours.