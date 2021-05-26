Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

New York Shows Part of the Local Journalism Solution

By Megan Kashtan
leadershipconnect.io
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrevious Leadership Connect articles have examined the fall of local news, and plans to save it, along with the consequences that result from a lack of community reporting:. In New York, local news coverage was lacking, especially in the key areas of healthcare, hospitals, and courthouses. However, recent reports indicate a positive outlook for community media in NYC – an initiative has had success with boosting local news outlets throughout the city, even as newsrooms struggle nationwide. Writing for The New York Times, Sarah Bartlett and Julie Sandorf say an executive order signed by Mayor Bill de Blasio in 2019 is largely responsible. The order requires NYC agencies to devote half of their budgets to advertising, online or in print, with local media outlets. As a result, the city put $9.9 million, or 84% of its total print and advertising budget, into advertising with community news outlets during fiscal year 2020. Out of 233 approved community media outlets, 220 received funding in 2020.

www.leadershipconnect.io
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
California State
City
Brooklyn, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Media Capital#Solution#Advertising#Local News#Business News#Online Business#Leadership Connect#The New York Times#The Haitian Times#Democrats#Republicans#Community News Outlets#Community Reporting#Nyc Agencies#Nationwide#Print#Specific Coverage#Healthcare#Chicago
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Journalism
News Break
Politics
Related
New York City, NYrew-online.com

Restaurants urge lawmakers: Keep the booze flowing

New York restaurant owners are calling on lawmakers to pass three bills that would make some emergency COVID rules permanent. The NYC Hospitality Alliance is leading the call to keep issuing temporary liquor licenses, “to-go” booze buying and the continuation of alcohol service in outdoor dining. “New York City’s restaurant...
New York City, NYtrumbulltimes.com

Cuomo set to earn $5M from book on COVID-19 crisis

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo disclosed Monday that he was paid a $3.1 million advance to write his COVID-19 leadership book last year and under his publishing contract will make another $2 million on the memoir over the next two years. That total windfall of more...
New York City, NYchronicle-express.com

What are the new rules for masks in New York? Your questions answered

New York state's move to allow fully vaccinated people to stop wearing masks in most situations beginning Wednesday triggered a statewide scramble to implement the new rules. From health officials to business owners, questions abound regarding New York's plan to follow new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, which still require mask wearing in certain places, such as public transportation, health care settings and nursing homes.
PoliticsPosted by
101.5 WPDH

New York Named One of the Grossest States in the Country?

We love the natural beauty and geographical diversity of New York state. You've got the mountains, the beach, the lowlands, and valleys, and most everything in between. But is there an unsanitary underbelly to the Empire State? That side they don't want you to know about, and we're not just talking about some of the politicians. A new study ranked the nation's grossest states, and unfoentlety New York didn't do so well. Do we want to believe these findings?
New York City, NYfashionista.com

AMANDA UPRICHARD Is Hiring A Fashion Marketing Director In New York, NY

Amanda Uprichard clothing is sold primarily in the US through upscale department stores, boutique shops, and online. Reporting to the Founder, the Marketing Director will have the experience to recognize emerging fashion trends, as well as anticipate customer desires. If you are a highly motivated individual who loves fashion, comes to work “dressed to impress” and thrives in a friendly fast paced team environment, this may be the job for you!
New York City, NYRepublic

New York to let vaccinated people ditch masks

NEW YORK — Vaccinated New Yorkers can let go of pandemic restrictions like wearing masks or social distancing and “get back to life,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday as he announced a spate of moves heralding the state’s reopening. “If you are vaccinated, you are safe,” Cuomo said, speaking from...
Orange County, NYMid-Hudson News Network

NY mask requirements being relaxed

ALBANY – During his daily briefing on Monday, Governor Cuomo announced that the requirements for masks to be worn will be relaxed this Wednesday, May 19. The announcement came on the heels of a plea by Hudson Valley county executives to Cuomo to ease the restrictions. The Wednesday change, according...
New York City, NYNew Haven Register

Business Highlights: AT&T-Discovery merger, downtown outlook

Oprah and CNN: AT&T is merging media business with Discovery. NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. telecom giant AT&T Inc. is combining its WarnerMedia operations with Discovery Inc. The deal will marry the likes of HBO and CNN with HGTV and Oprah Winfrey. And it’s another illustration of the head-spinning speed in which streaming has transformed the media world. The $43 billion agreement was announced Monday after AT&T CEO John Stankey and his Discovery counterpart, David Zaslav, worked out the details in Zaslav’s Manhattan brownstone over the past two months. The hope for the newly merged company is that with a wider array of material than either can offer on its own, it can join Netflix, Amazon and Disney among top streamers.
New York City, NYCommercial Observer

New York Releases Zoning Plan for Gowanus Manufacturing Area

As New York inches forward with the controversial Gowanus neighborhood rezoning in Brooklyn, the Department of City Planning (DCP) has released a plan for the industrial area along the polluted Gowanus Canal, which calls for denser commercial development, relaxed parking rules, and infrastructure and street upgrades. The Gowanus Industrial Business...
New York City, NYnylcv.org

Recap: Clean Fuels Standard webinar

On May 13th, in partnership with the Clean Fuels NY Coalition, we held a policy forum on instituting a Clean Fuel Standard (CFS) for New York. NYLCV President Julie Tighe kicked off the forum and spoke about the challenge of reducing transportation emissions, responsible for one-third of our greenhouse gas emissions, and the number one contributor to climate change in our state and nation. Cleaning up the transportation sector will require incentives and cost money. Tighe went on to express that the fossil fuel industry is responsible for our climate crisis and now they need to pay to get us out of it. A CFS would help just that: transform the fuels market from one that relies nearly exclusively on petroleum to one that employs a variety of cleaner alternatives.
New York City, NYMic

NYC Pride is banning police. Can this be the new norm?

In a return to its origins as a protest of police brutality against LGBTQ people, NYC Pride will no longer permit police to participate in its parade until 2025, the New York Times reported. This way, the LGBTQ community — especially its trans and BIPOC members — can celebrate free of the presence of police, which a press release from the organization said can be “threatening, and at times, dangerous.” Could this be the new norm?
New York City, NYPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Stocks decline…Child payments…Communications merger

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks closed modestly lower Monday, tacking more losses onto last week’s stumble, as worries about inflation continue to dog Wall Street. The S&P lost 0.3% following its 1.4% drop last week from its record high. Big Tech stocks weighed most heavily on the market. Energy and materials companies did better than the rest of the market and helped to limit the losses. Small-company stocks closed higher.