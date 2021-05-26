CHI Saint Joseph Health London Announce Expansion Of Cancer Care With Cleveland Clinic

Q&A with Saint Francis Hospital President Thomas Burke. Where you get your healthcare matters. Patients have more choices than ever as they return to annual exams, delayed procedures, and preventative care following the coronavirus pandemic. With this power to research and make informed decisions on who they choose to trust for care, Saint Francis Hospital is rising to the occasion, continuing to provide one of the safest, most innovative, and value-driven hospitals not only in our region, but in the nation. In a conversation with the President of Saint Francis Hospital, Thomas Burke, BPharm, M.B.A, we discuss why they’re committed to providing the best value for the patient with high quality care.