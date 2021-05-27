Gov. Whitmer Orders Flags To Be Lowered To Honor Victims Of San Jose Shooting

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex and all public buildings and grounds across Michigan to be lowered to half staff Wednesday through Monday to honor and remember the eight victims of a shooting in San Jose, California.

On Wednesday, a gunman opened fire at a transit rail yard in San Jose, California, killing eight people and wounded many others. The names of the eight victims have not yet been released by officials.

“My heart is with the friends and families of each of the victims, as well as the entire San Jose community,” stated Governor Whitmer. “Gun violence is a public health crisis that continues to take the lives of Americans every day. Our hearts break for the innocent lives lost, and we must do more as a nation to prevent these horrific tragedies from happening again. Our state grieves alongside the loved ones of the victims and the entire San Jose, California community.”

According to the Executive Office of the Governor, Michigan stands in solidarity with the residents of California by lowering flags to half staff. Michigan residents, businesses, schools, and other organizations are also encouraged to display the flag at half staff.

They say flags should be lowered until noon on Monday, May 31 in observance of Memorial Day.