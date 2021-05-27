Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Jose, CA

Gov. Whitmer Orders Flags To Be Lowered To Honor Victims Of San Jose Shooting

By 9and10news Site Staff
Posted by 
9&10 News
9&10 News
 22 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wSZ1B_0aCkHUcY00

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex and all public buildings and grounds across Michigan to be lowered to half staff Wednesday through Monday to honor and remember the eight victims of a shooting in San Jose, California.

On Wednesday, a gunman opened fire at a transit rail yard in San Jose, California, killing eight people and wounded many others. The names of the eight victims have not yet been released by officials.

“My heart is with the friends and families of each of the victims, as well as the entire San Jose community,” stated Governor Whitmer. “Gun violence is a public health crisis that continues to take the lives of Americans every day. Our hearts break for the innocent lives lost, and we must do more as a nation to prevent these horrific tragedies from happening again. Our state grieves alongside the loved ones of the victims and the entire San Jose, California community.”

According to the Executive Office of the Governor, Michigan stands in solidarity with the residents of California by lowering flags to half staff. Michigan residents, businesses, schools, and other organizations are also encouraged to display the flag at half staff.

They say flags should be lowered until noon on Monday, May 31 in observance of Memorial Day.

9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
110K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
California State
City
San Jose, CA
San Jose, CA
Government
Local
California Government
Local
California Crime & Safety
San Jose, CA
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Governor Of Michigan#The State Capitol Complex#Americans#The Executive Office
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Public HealthPosted by
9&10 News

Gov. Whitmer Announces COVID-19 Mandates End June 22

Next week, Michigan is re-opening. Michigan was scheduled to lift all restrictions on July 1st. Thursday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the schedule is moving up, now the state re-opens fully on June 22nd. When the state lifted some restrictions on June 1st, Governor Whitmer wanted to see what would happen...
Flint, MIPosted by
9&10 News

Flint Water Prosecutors Distributed Confidential Info On Snyder

A judge has ordered prosecutors to stop distributing documents related the Flint water crisis. He’s also asking to see a portion of the documents. Prosecutors discovered the Flint documents during a search of material related to Detroit’s bankruptcy. Lawyers for former Governor Rick Snyder asked the judge to stop circulation...
Michigan StatePosted by
9&10 News

Latest Michigan news, sports, business and entertainment at 5:20 p.m. EDT

Bankruptcy judge gets involved in Flint water record dispute. DETROIT (AP) — The Flint water criminal case involving former Gov. Rick Snyder has taken a strange side trip into bankruptcy court. That’s where his lawyers asked a judge to penalize state attorneys for distributing confidential documents from Detroit’s historic financial restructuring. The documents were related to private talks between Detroit, the state and creditors while the city was trying to emerge from bankruptcy in 2014. State prosecutors obtained records from computer servers controlled by other state attorneys who had represented Snyder in matters related to Flint’s lead-contaminated water. The records were given to other people charged with crimes in the Flint water scandal. The state says the problem can be cured by telling all parties that the records must remain confidential.
PoliticsPosted by
9&10 News

Governor Calls for $1.4 Billion in Childcare Funding with Federal Dollars

Governor Whitmer says federal funding coming to Michigan should go to childcare and early childhood education. The Governor’s proposal calls for investing $1.4 (B) billion in childcare. In a statement, the Governor’s office says, “The two rounds of stimulus funding passed through the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act (CRRSAA) and the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) allows for expanded investment above the $241.5 million Michigan receives annually in federal Child Development and Care program dollars specifically for child care.”
California StatePosted by
Mark-John Clifford

The mask dilemma for California

On Thursday, May 13, 2021, the CDC announced that people who have been vaccinated were no longer required to wear masks outside or in specific enclosed venues. "People fully vaccinated against Covid-19 do not need to wear masks or practice social distancing indoors or outdoors, except under certain circumstances, the director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday."