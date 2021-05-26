Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Laurel County, KY

Man Rams Police Cruiser Charged With Attempted Murder Of A Police Officer

By Dave Begley
wtloam.com
 13 days ago

Laurel County Sheriff John Root says Lieut. Chris Edwards along with other detectives and deputies arrested four people this week while searching for 49-year-old Stacy Savage, a non-compliant sex offender. When police found Savage driving a car on Blackwater Church Road, they tried to pull him over. Deputies say Savage took off steering his car into the path of one of the cruisers, hitting the car and disabling it. Savage was charged with attempted murder of a police officer, fleeing or evading police, trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, wanton endangerment and failure to comply with sex offender registration. Three passengers in Savage’s car, 30-year-old Christina Cassise, 43-year-old Tracie Johnson and 23-year-old Staci Savage were all found with drugs and drug paraphernalia, so they are facing charges as well. They were all lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.

www.wtloam.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
Laurel County, KY
Crime & Safety
County
Laurel County, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rams#Drugs#Cruisers#Attempted Murder#Police Detectives#County Police#County Sheriff#Drug Paraphernalia#Officer#Man#Driving#49 Year Old Stacy Savage#Sex Offender Registration#23 Year Old Staci Savage#Lieut Chris Edwards#Blackwater Church Road#Controlled Substance#This Week
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Laurel County, KYSentinel-Echo

Drug investigation leads to 5 arrested, about $41,000 seized

Five people were arrested, including two on federal drug charges, Thursday after an investigation into a methamphetamine supply source for Laurel and Knox counties. Laurel County Sheriff's Office investigators said Harvey Couch of Beaver Dam, Kentucky and Amber Price of Harrisburg, Illinois were estimated to be moving 5 kilograms (11.02 pounds) of methamphetamine between Atlanta, Georgia and London and were reportedly also trafficking to Illinois, every two weeks.
Laurel County, KYsomerset106.com

Laurel County Police Arrest Man Who Barricaded Himself In A Home And Threatened Deputies

Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting K-9 Deputy Jake Miller along with Shift Sgt. Brett Reeves, Deputy Jamie Etherton and Deputy Allen Turner were called out to Hart Church Road to assist EMS. EMS had been dispatched to that location but were unable to find the woman who was reporting the emergency. When K-9 Deputy Jake Miller and his K-9 “Maverick” along with other deputies entered the home, they found broken glass, furniture turned over and holes in the wall. K-9 Maverick found 29-year-old Joshua Karr, who had barricaded himself behind a door downstairs. Karr threatened to kill deputies on numerous occasions and refused to come out. Deputies were able to force entry and with Maverick’s help took Karr into custody. While being escorted out to the cruiser Karr continued cursing and causing a disturbance. He was charged criminal mischief, resisting arrest, menacing, assault on a service animal, disorderly conduct and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also wanted on a Laurel County warrant for failure to appear on charges of operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license. Karr was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
Laurel County, KYclayconews.com

Meth and Heroin Arrest Inside a Business off US 25 in Laurel County, Kentucky

LONDON, KY - Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Justin Taylor arrested Donald R. Causey age 58 of Wilson St., Corbin on Wednesday night May 12, 2021 at approximately 11:16 PM. The arrest occurred inside a business off US 25 approximately 8 miles South of London while deputies were conducting a drug investigation there and found this individual in possession of:
Kentucky Stateclayconews.com

Huge Meth Trafficking Operation Busted in Southeast Kentucky

LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: The Laurel County Sheriff's office interdiction team – Deputy Landry Collett and Deputy Justin Taylor initiated an investigation that led to the identification of a major Methamphetamine source of supply to the Laurel and Knox County area on May 13, 2021.
Laurel County, KYWKYT 27

Police: Woman arrested after calling 911 40 times in two days

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Laurel County woman was charged with falsely reporting an incident after deputies say she called 911 multiple times in two days. The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office says 34-year-old Ashley Hurley called 40 times in two days. They say she would call and hang up...
Clay County, KYnolangroupmedia.com

Bowling charged on warrant

Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on May 5, 2021 at approximately 8:30 PM Clay County Chief Deputy Clifton Jones arrested Joseph Stewart, 38 of Sol Hollow. The arrest occurred on Crane Creek Road when Chief Jones came into contact with the subject and through acknowledgment of the Kentucky Warrant System knew that the above mentioned subject had an active warrant for his arrest out of Laurel County. The subject was placed under arrest without incident.