The Teletubbies Launch First Ever Pride Collection

By Nicole Drum
ComicBook
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than 20 years ago, Teletubbies were at the center of a so-called gay controversy surrounding the quirky children's television characters (particularly Tinky Winky), but times have changed. Now, the Teletubbies are embracing their uniqueness and their status as unlikely queer icons with the launch of their first-ever line of Pride merchandise. On Wednesday, the Teletubbies Pride collection was announced, partnering up with GLAAD to support 2021 Pride Month in June.

comicbook.com
