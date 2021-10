Baraboo, Wisconsin, will forever be known as Circus City. In 1884, the world famous Ringling Brothers Circus was established here, and the rest, as they say, is history. The heyday of the circus has long passed, but the mark the Ringlings left on Baraboo endures. Today, in the heart of Baraboo, you can not only step into the world of a circus baron, you can check into a historic inn and call it home for a night! Read on to see why the Ringling House Bed and Breakfast is an inn that might be the greatest on earth!

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO