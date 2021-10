The Chautauqua County Department of Mental Hygiene (CCDMH) has announced that Trish McClennan will serve as the new Project Director of its Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics (CCBHC). This position rounds out the leadership team that oversees adherence with its CCBHC designation, including collaboration with key stakeholders to achieve program objectives. McClennan brings over 28 years of experience in intensive inpatient and outpatient behavioral health services to CCDMH. She has most notably served the community at UPMC Chautauqua, formerly WCA Hospital, in Jamestown for the last two decades. She resigned from their position of Director of Behavioral Health Services to join the team at CCDMH.

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO