Music

Octave One reworks “Believer” & “Whatever She Wants”

By Terry Matthew
5mag.net
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleOctave One have always been underrated in comparison to their peers and it’s only gotten more pronounced as time as gone on and their overall level of quality has remained sky high. As with Robert Hood and a few other Detroit artists that come to mind, as they’ve grown older and more experienced they keep finding higher ground where many of their peers fear to tread. Decades after “Black Water” it’s questionable they’ve reached their peak.

