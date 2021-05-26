Octave One reworks “Believer” & “Whatever She Wants”
Octave One have always been underrated in comparison to their peers and it’s only gotten more pronounced as time as gone on and their overall level of quality has remained sky high. As with Robert Hood and a few other Detroit artists that come to mind, as they’ve grown older and more experienced they keep finding higher ground where many of their peers fear to tread. Decades after “Black Water” it’s questionable they’ve reached their peak.5mag.net
