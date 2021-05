There is nothing more American than hamburgers and hot dogs, right? It is no secret that meat plays an enormous role in the American diet and culture. But, what most Americans do not know is where this meat actually comes from and what impact the production of meat is having on the planet. In 2014, the average American consumed 54 pounds of beef, 45 pounds of pork, and 84 pounds of chicken. More than 27 billion animals are slaughtered a year in the U.S. to meet this demand.