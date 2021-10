Ariane Williams has seen the unifying power of community gardens before. For the past several months, the Carrollton resident has been working with a group of volunteers to start one in the city of Franklin at the Hayden Village Center, a former high school for African Americans during the days of segregation that’s since been converted into affordable housing for senior citizens. It’s intended to serve as a memorial to Della Hayden, the prominent early 20th century Black educator who’s the namesake of the former Hayden High School.

ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, VA ・ 14 DAYS AGO