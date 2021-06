Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood (WBSTH) is excited to welcome back guests on June 26, revealing new experiences that get fans closer to the entertainment they love. Upon arrival, guests will be greeted at the new Welcome Center, their gateway to Hollywood, with all-new ways to go behind the lens of movie-making magic. Already a Trip Advisor Traveler's Choice award recipient, the studio tour in Los Angeles is now more fun with the "Storytelling Showcase," and a new interactive grand finale, "Action and Magic Made Here." The incredible new Studio Store provides fans access to exclusive merchandise from their favorite film and TV titles.