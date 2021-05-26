COVID-19 Vaccination and Parental Consent

With the recent authorization of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for adolescents, ages 12-15, a group that totals almost 17 million, the next phase of the U.S. vaccination effort has begun. Authorization for even younger children is expected as early as the fall, and even before this point, Pfizer’s vaccine had been authorized for 16-17 year-olds. This has focused attention on the role of parents and parental consent for vaccination, especially since most parents are not yet ready to get their child vaccinated. In our most recent survey, fielded just before the FDA’s authorization for adolescents, 3 in 10 parents said they would do so right away, with most instead wanting to wait and see or saying they would not get their child vaccinated at all or would do so only if required for school. As of May 23, more than 2.0 million 12-15 year-olds and 2.5 million 16-17 year-olds had received at least one vaccine dose, approximately 12% and 31% of adolescents in each age group, respectively (Figure 1). To better understand the landscape of parental consent laws, we assessed which states have such laws, for what ages, and where exceptions for COVID-19 vaccination have been made.