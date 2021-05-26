Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

COVID-19 Vaccination and Parental Consent

By Natalie Singer
Kaiser Family Foundation
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the recent authorization of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for adolescents, ages 12-15, a group that totals almost 17 million, the next phase of the U.S. vaccination effort has begun. Authorization for even younger children is expected as early as the fall, and even before this point, Pfizer’s vaccine had been authorized for 16-17 year-olds. This has focused attention on the role of parents and parental consent for vaccination, especially since most parents are not yet ready to get their child vaccinated. In our most recent survey, fielded just before the FDA’s authorization for adolescents, 3 in 10 parents said they would do so right away, with most instead wanting to wait and see or saying they would not get their child vaccinated at all or would do so only if required for school. As of May 23, more than 2.0 million 12-15 year-olds and 2.5 million 16-17 year-olds had received at least one vaccine dose, approximately 12% and 31% of adolescents in each age group, respectively (Figure 1). To better understand the landscape of parental consent laws, we assessed which states have such laws, for what ages, and where exceptions for COVID-19 vaccination have been made.

www.kff.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Vaccinations#Ne#Sc#Ar#Wa#Sti
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
FDA
News Break
HIV
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Fatherly

Most Parents Support Schools Making COVID Vaccines Mandatory, Survey Says

A new survey found that most Americans are in favor of a COVID vaccine requirement for students in middle school and up. Requiring the vaccine is a contentious political topic, and the debate heats up when it comes to kids. But with vaccination rates in decline and herd immunity on the brain, most people are leaning toward a requirement for students, like many schools already have for vaccines against chickenpox, measles, and other diseases.
CancerUS News and World Report

Immunocompromised and Getting the COVID-19 Vaccine

Get vaccinated but discuss timing with your doctor, experts suggest. COVID-19 vaccination is safe, and everyone should take advantage of whatever level of protection it offers, experts agree. However, when your immune system is compromised, the vaccine may not work as well. People with weakened immune systems due to certain...
Waldoboro, MElcnme.com

COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic in Waldoboro

LincolnHealth will return to Waldoboro on Thursday, June 17 to deliver final doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to those who attended a May 27 clinic and to offer first doses to anyone age 12 and up. The clinic is slated for 2-6 p.m. at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Soule-Shuman...
Public Healththeasianparent.com

Many Singaporean Parents Have Still Not Responded To COVID-19 Vaccination Invite

There are still many students who haven't yet registered and that's a cause for concern. Singapore kickstarted the vaccination drive for children between the age of 12 and 17 earlier this month. According to a report on CNA, as of Sunday (June 13), 300,000 students were registered and have booked their slots for their vaccination. Of these students, 101,000 have received their first dose already.
Public HealthTimes Union

Ovia Health Debuts Series of COVID-19 Vaccine Guides to Help Parents and Parents-to-be Make Informed Decisions About Their Health

Illustrated in-app guides provide guidance for every stage of the family-building journey. Ovia Health, the only clinically-backed family health digital platform, has rolled out a dynamic new set of interactive guides to help families make critical decisions about the COVID-19 vaccines. The COVID Vaccine Informational Guides, appearing natively for users of Ovia’s Fertility, Pregnancy, and Parenting apps, are available today in both English and Spanish.
RelationshipsHouston Chronicle

These twins are 5 years old. They lost both parents to covid-19.

BHOPAL, India - The nights are the hardest. Five-year-old twins Ruhi and Mahi go to sleep late. In the dark, they often wake up crying or seized with fear. In the morning, their great-uncle dresses them and combs their hair. They ask him the same question over and over: Where are our parents?
Mental Healthkjzz.org

COVID-19 Adds To Mental Health Strain On Parents, Caregivers

Parents and unpaid caregivers of adults have long faced mental health challenges brought on by the stressors of their roles. A new study published by the CDC shows how COVID-19 may have intensified those struggles. In a survey of more than 10,000 parents and caregivers in December 2020 and February–March...
Public HealthBayInsider

CDC: 'Likely' link between COVID vaccines and rare condition in teens

A CDC advisory panel suggested a likely link between mRNA COVID-19 vaccines and rare reports of heart inflammation in younger age groups, but noted that the benefits of receiving a shot still "clearly outweigh" the risks. The COVID-19 Vaccine Safety Technical (VaST) Work Group, which presented during the Advisory Committee...
Public Healthalbuquerqueexpress.com

Covid vaccine shortage delays vaccination drive in WB

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 23 (ANI): The West Bengal government could not start its universal vaccination programme - aimed at inoculating people in the 18-45 age group free of cost - due to paucity of jabs, a health department official said on Tuesday. Speaking to ANI, Kanka Chakraborty, medical...
Kidschildrenshealthdefense.org

Protests Planned in 5 U.S. Cities to Challenge Vaccination of Underage Children Without Parental Consent

The Defender is experiencing censorship on many social channels. Be sure to stay in touch with the news that matters by subscribing to our top news of the day. It's free. Concerned medical freedom advocates will join Children’s Health Defense (CHD) tomorrow, Wednesday, June 23, at five vaccination sites around the country to protest plans to vaccinate underaged children as young as 12 without the consent of their parents.
Public HealthWired

The Challenge of Covid-19 Vaccines for the Immunosuppressed

Covid vaccination in the US has been framed as a binary: People either seek out the inoculation, or they distrust the formula—or the politics that produced it—and reject the shot. People who accept the vaccine get to return to normal life. For the people who don’t, “Your health is in your hands,” as Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, tweeted in May.
Public HealthSmirs Interior News

Study reassures parents, teachers that COVID-19 infrequently shared at school

A study of school staff in Vancouver says their risk of developing COVID-19 through contact at school is identical to their risk of catching the virus in the community. The study by researchers from BC Children’s Hospital, the University of British Columbia and Vancouver Coastal Health examined COVID-19 infections among teachers and staff throughout the Vancouver district.
Lassen County, CALassen County News

Public health survey seeks COVID-19 vaccine information from parents, guardians

A Lassen County Public Health survey is seeking information from parents and guardians regarding the COVID-19 vaccine. “With current COVID-19 Vaccine manufacturers continuing trials with younger aged children, Lassen County Public Health is looking to gain information on what our community needs are in regards to the COVID-19 Vaccine. If you are a parent or guardian to a child 6 months of age and above, please take the time to fill out this survey. True and accurate answers will help continue to shape Lassen County’s vaccine efforts,” read an announcement shared by Lassen Cares.
Public Healthprecisionvaccinations.com

The WHO Says Children Should Not Receive COVID-19 Vaccines

(Precision Vaccinations) — The World Health Organization (WHO) publishedrevised advice on June 21, 2021, clarifying which populations should receive COVID-19 vaccines. The WHO's website now states, 'Children should not be vaccinated for the moment.'. Furthermore, the WHO says 'There is not yet enough evidence on the use of vaccines against...
Public Healthbert.org

Vaccination Paywalls

It was just announced a few days ago that if you were vaccinated in California, you can get a digital copy of your vaccination record in the form of a QR code by going to the Digital COVID-19 Vaccine Record portal. The QR code looks like this:. But if you...
Public Healthksl.com

US young adults less likely to take COVID-19 vaccine, CDC says

Max Dobles, 17, who has Crohn's disease, receives the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against the coronavirus disease in Schwenksville, Pennsylvania, in March of 2021. According to the CDC, younger adults are seeking out COVID-19 vaccines at a slower rate than older adults, (Hannah Beier, Reuters) WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Younger adults are seeking out COVID-19 vaccines at a slower rate than older adults, and if that pace of vaccination continues through August, vaccine coverage among younger adults will not reach levels achieved with older adults, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported on Monday.
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

Covid-19 Vaccine Reaction Becomes Underlying Cause Of Death

The coronavirus vaccines are surrounded by so much controversy like there’s no tomorrow. This is one of the reasons for which some people are not that anxious to get the shots. Now, more news comes to add food for thought about the issue. BBC dropped the bomb that an adverse...