Building 18 is getting a colorful facelift. Muralist Rachel Wolfe-Goldsmith’s newest piece is inspired by the late climate activist and Lakota historian LaDonna Brave Bull. Wolfe-Goldsmith said they met Brave Bull during Give Power’s solar program launch at the Standing Rock Reservation in July of 2019. Wolfe-Goldsmith pulls inspiration from a video she took of Brave Bull telling a story of the Cannonball River at the Standing Rock Reservation. Her arms waving with the wind, sharing her knowledge of the land with the listeners. She spoke about Lewis and Clark getting lost on the river and naming it “Cannonball” because of the great round sandstones at the end of the river. That story and video are the inspiration for the south wall of the painting which depicts LaDonna Brave Bull speaking between two wildly colorful environments.

EUGENE, OR ・ 9 DAYS AGO