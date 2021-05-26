Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

Mental Health and Substance Use Considerations Among Children During the COVID-19 Pandemic

By Nirmita Panchal
Kaiser Family Foundation
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring the COVID-19 pandemic, children have experienced major disruptions as a result of public health safety measures, including school closures, social isolation, financial hardships, and gaps in health care access. Many parents have reported poor mental health outcomes in their children throughout the pandemic – in May 2020, shortly after the pandemic began, 29% said their child’s mental or emotional health was already harmed; more recent research from October 2020 showed that 31% of parents said their child’s mental or emotional health was worse than before the pandemic. Some children have also exhibited increased irritability, clinginess, and fear, and have had issues with sleeping and poor appetite. As mental health issues become more pronounced among children, access to care issues may also be increasing. These access issues may exacerbate existing mental health issues among children.

www.kff.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On Children#Health Service#Covid 19#Lgbtq#Telehealth#American Families Plan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Kids
News Break
Health Insurance
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Springfield, ILnewschannel20.com

Legislation looks to help with mental health, substance abuse

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Illinois is finding new ways to help people with mental health and substance abuse issues. The General Assembly passed legislation to provide resources for those in need. It’s called the Housing is Recovery Pilot Program. Lawmakers are finding new ways to address the mental health and...
Mental HealthPosted by
newschain

Mental health of home carers worsened during pandemic – study

The mental health of unpaid carers deteriorated more during lockdown than that of non-carers, according to a new study. Researchers found that unpaid carers who looked after another member of their household (home carers) had poorer mental health than the general population before lockdown and that this worsened as lockdown continued.
Kidsverywellfamily.com

The Difficulties of the COVID-19 Pandemic For Children With Disabilities

Children with disabilities suffered physically and mentally when rehabilitation facilities closed their doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Caregivers struggled to run households and help children with disabilities adapt to new routines. Telehealth has been incredibly beneficial in providing medical care during the COVID-19 pandemic. While much has been written...
Mental Healthwitf.org

Mental Health after a Pandemic

During the COVID-19 pandemic we experienced feelings of prolonged worry, stress and isolation. We take a closer look at the impact of the pandemic on our mental health.
Mental Healthaustinnews.net

Adolescents suffered mental health impact during COVID

Washington [US], June 13 (ANI): A team of Icelandic and North American behavioural and social scientists recently studied 59,000 Icelandic adolescents and found that COVID-19 has had a significant, detrimental impact on adolescent mental health, especially in girls. The findings published in the journal The Lancet Psychiatry is the first...
Campbell County, WYStar-Tribune

Budget casualties: Mental health and substance abuse services

After 15 years serving adults living with severe mental illness and homelessness, a supervised group home in Campbell County has closed its doors because of state-level budget reductions. The furniture is still there, but there are no longer residents in the Greenhouse. The now-empty facility provided a supervised setting where...
KidsPosted by
WRAL News

How to help your teen's mental health during COVID and beyond

Editor's note: This article originally appeared on UNC Health Talk. The teenage years are a time of profound change and turmoil no matter what, but growing up during a pandemic makes them especially hard. Just as many adults are struggling to find some sense of normalcy as more people get the COVID-19 vaccines and the nation begins to ease restrictions, teens are trying to find their footing, too.
Mental Healthkjzz.org

COVID-19 Mental Health Impacts Deepened By Societal Inequities

The toll of pandemics is often measured in bodies: bodies in hospital beds, bodies in morgues, bodies in unemployment lines. But so much loss and instability exact a mental price, too — a cost beyond exhaustion, depression and anxiety. "The COVID-19 pandemic has many characteristics of trauma or traumatic stress...
Mental Healthkjzz.org

COVID-19 Adds To Mental Health Strain On Parents, Caregivers

Parents and unpaid caregivers of adults have long faced mental health challenges brought on by the stressors of their roles. A new study published by the CDC shows how COVID-19 may have intensified those struggles. In a survey of more than 10,000 parents and caregivers in December 2020 and February–March...
RetailNewswise

COVID-19 Pandemic Drinking: Increases Among Women, Black Adults, and People with Children

Newswise — Risky drinking has been a public health concern in the U.S. for decades, but the significant increase in retail alcohol sales following COVID-19 pandemic stay-at-home orders in particular raised red flags for alcohol researchers. New research has assessed changes in alcohol drinking patterns from before to after the enactment of stay-at-home orders. These results and others will be shared at the 44th annual scientific meeting of the Research Society on Alcoholism (RSA), which will be held virtually this year from the 19th - 23rd of June 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mental Healthjaacap.org

Racial Discrimination, Mental Health, and Parenting Among African American Mothers of Preschool-Aged Children

Indirect exposure to racism experienced by a caregiver (ie, vicarious racism) is associated with poor outcomes for children, but mechanisms of vicarious racism transmission are poorly understood. The purpose of this study is to examine the relationship between experiences of racial discrimination and parenting among African American mothers, and to identify psychological mediators and moderators of this relationship.
Mental HealthBioMed Central

Does therapy always need touch? A cross-sectional study among Switzerland-based occupational therapists and midwives regarding their experience with health care at a distance during the COVID-19 pandemic in spring 2020

The COVID-19 pandemic impedes therapy and care activities. Tele-health, i.e., the provision of health care at a distance (HCD), is a promising way to fill the supply gap. However, facilitators and barriers influence the use and experience of HCD for occupational therapists (OTs) and midwives. We identified use of services...
Mental HealthMedicalXpress

During COVID-19 pandemic, increased screen time correlates with mental distress

Increased screen time among young adults during the COVID-19 pandemic correlated with a rise in pandemic-related distress, according to research led by investigators at the Saint James School of Medicine on the Caribbean island nation, Saint Vincent. The increase in time spent viewing entertainment on a screen both prior to and during the pandemic was associated with a boost in anxiety scores. Students scored higher than non-students in pandemic-related distress. Surprisingly, the results showed no association of depression with screen time use, despite such associations having been found in previous research. The research will be presented at World Microbe Forum, taking place online June 20-24.