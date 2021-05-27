Centerville alters school schedule

DENVER (CBS4) – Schools districts across Colorado are desperate to hire more staff in a variety of positions, but filling the need inside the classroom is a priority. (Photo by Hyoung Chang/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images) “Safety is our No. 1 thing, and we can’t have empty classrooms,” Lacey Nelson said. Nelson is the Director of Talent Acquisition for Denver Public Schools. Her team oversees recruiting for every position in the district, and she says one of the more difficult spots to fill is substitute teachers. “They are on call hourly workers that, you know, typically have to have a bachelor’s degree...

DENVER, CO ・ 21 HOURS AGO