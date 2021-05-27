Centerville alters school schedule

BOSTON (CBS) – There were 2,154 coronavirus cases among students and staff in Massachusetts schools in the last week, according to the latest data from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
That’s down 84 from last week’s report on October 14.
Districts, collaboratives and special education schools reported 1,804 cases among students and 350 among staff between October 14 and October 20.
The state estimates there are about 920,000 students in classrooms in Massachusetts public schools and 140,000 staff working in-person this school year.
