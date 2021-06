There is roadwork going on in the Texarkana area and you need to know about some areas that may affect your commute. Road work continues on Interstate 30 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, they have recently repaved some sections of the Interstate as well as access roads in the Richon Road to Cowhorn Creek area. Some of this construction is going on during the day. Just last night they were repaving St. Michael Drive in from of Best Buy and the surrounding area. Make sure you give yourself extra time to get somewhere since this work was not listed as going on during the day.