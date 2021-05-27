Merkley, Porter Advance to NCAA Outdoor Championships

Anna Cockrell broke her 400m hurdles school record and became the second person to ever win the 100m hurdles and 400m hurdles in the same season and the Trojans amassed all 74 of their school-record points to win the 2021 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships women's team title at the meet held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. today (June 12). USC had 11 athletes combine to earn 19 first-team All-America honors during the two days of competition. The national championship is USC's 133rd among all sports, 35th by a women's team, third by the women's track and field program.and third by a USC team this school year, joining women's beach volleyball and women's water polo. The USC women's track program also won team titles in 2001 and 2018.