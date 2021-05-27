Cancel
Sports

Merkley, Porter Advance to NCAA Outdoor Championships

GoPSUsports.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleJACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two members of the Penn State men's track & field team advanced to the NCAA Championship on the first day of the NCAA East Preliminaries on Wednesday at the University of North Florida. In the first competition of the day, Mark Porter placed 11th in the men's...

gopsusports.com
Ben Peterson
#Ncaa Championships#Track Field#Track Events#Penn State#The Ncaa Championship#First Ncaa Championship#Ncaa Regional#The Nittany Lions
