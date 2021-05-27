Lael Lockhart tosses gem as #1 Arkansas advances in SEC Tournament
Lael Lockhart was nearly perfect. The left-hander dazzled in Arkansas’ 11-2 win against Georgia on Wednesday night at the SEC Tournament, striking out a career-high 11 in seven innings of two-hit, two-run ball. His strong outing on the mound helped punch the Razorbacks’ ticket to the third round, where the top-ranked Hogs will play the winner of Vanderbilt vs. Ole Miss in tomorrow’s late game at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium.www.kait8.com