Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arkansas State

Lael Lockhart tosses gem as #1 Arkansas advances in SEC Tournament

By Oliver Grigg - Razorback Athletics
Kait 8
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLael Lockhart was nearly perfect. The left-hander dazzled in Arkansas’ 11-2 win against Georgia on Wednesday night at the SEC Tournament, striking out a career-high 11 in seven innings of two-hit, two-run ball. His strong outing on the mound helped punch the Razorbacks’ ticket to the third round, where the top-ranked Hogs will play the winner of Vanderbilt vs. Ole Miss in tomorrow’s late game at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium.

www.kait8.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arkansas Razorbacks#Sec#Ole Miss
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
Arkansas StateSouthwest Times Record

Arkansas Razorbacks vs. NJIT baseball: Video highlights from the NCAA tournament

Watch highlights, including home-runs and game changing plays, from the Arkansas Razorbacks vs. New Jersey Institute of Technology Highlanders NCAA tournament game, live from Baum-Walker Stadium. If you're looking for moment-by-moment live updates of today's game, click here. Arkansas vs. NJIT fan reactions:See how Arkansas Razorbacks baseball fans express angst...
Arkansas StateSand Hills Express

Nebraska Advances to Regional Championship Against Arkansas – Game on KBBN

After falling to Arkansas 5-1 Saturday night, the Nebraska baseball team bounced back in a big way Sunday afternoon to stay alive in the NCAA Regional tournament in Fayetteville. Nebraska faced NJIT in an elimination game Sunday. Nebraska broke the game wide open with 8 runs in the fourth inning highlighted by an inside the park home run by Cam Chick. Nebraska kept adding to their lead as they cruised to an 18-4 win. The Huskers will face Arkansas tonight (6/6) at 8 p.m. Nebraska would have to defeat #1 national seed Arkansas tonight and again Monday to win the regional.
Baton Rouge, LADaily Comet

Mike Bianco has had success at Ole Miss, but he could be home run hire for LSU baseball | Guilbeau

BATON ROUGE — Rare is the coaching move that could make large contingents of the former and new fan bases happy. That could happen if Ole Miss baseball coach Mike Bianco leaves the Rebels after 21 seasons for LSU, which could happen very soon. LSU athletic director Scott Woodward spoke to Bianco – a former LSU assistant coach (1993-97) and player (1988-89) – about the job Monday, and Bianco is expected in Baton Rouge soon for an in-person interview.
Fayetteville, ARchatsports.com

WholeHog Baseball Podcast: Fayetteville Regional preview; SEC Tournament recap

Fayetteville, Arkansas Razorbacks, Matt Jones, Arkansas Razorbacks men's basketball, Nebraska, Baseball America, Nebraska Cornhuskers. For the first time the Arkansas Razorbacks are SEC Tournament champions. Matt Jones and Seth Campbell discuss the Razorbacks SEC Tournament victory as well as preview the upcoming regional in Fayetteville. Joe Healy from Baseball America joins the show to give some insight on the other three teams in the regional. Nebraska radio voice Ben McLaughlin also joins the show to talk more about the Huskers.
College Sportssaturdaydownsouth.com

NCAA Tournament schedule for Friday's games featuring SEC teams

The race to Omaha is on as the 2021 NCAA Tournament begins today with the Southeastern Conference having nine teams in action. Here is the complete schedule and broadcast information for all nine games involving SEC teams:. Fayetteville Region. Game 1: No. 1 Arkansas (46-10) vs. NJIT (26-22), 3 p.m....
College Sportssaturdaydownsouth.com

9 Innings: Reviewing the SEC's performance in the NCAA Tournament regionals

With 9 SEC teams gaining NCAA Tournament berths, expectations were high for the conference. And while regional play did yield at least one massive disappointment (Florida), it mostly yielded great SEC squads taking care of business … along with one positive surprise. Here’s what you might have missed from the week that was in the SEC.
College SportsPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former LSU baseball legend wants to join coaching staff

Now that LSU’s run in the College World Series is complete, former head coach Paul Mainieri has officially retired, and the program is still in search for his replacement. One of the coaches in the running to take over is Ole Miss head coach Mike Bianco who served as an assistant for LSU in ’93 and ’94. Should Bianco join the Tigers, former LSU baseball legend Todd Walker would like to join the staff as well.
Arkansas StateNorfolk Daily News

Arkansas eliminates Huskers from NCAA tournament

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — With the best pitcher in college baseball growing stronger with each passing inning, Nebraska had no choice but to match zero after zero. For almost eight full innings, the Huskers stared down the No. 1 national seed. Then they blinked. A season sweeter than any that Nebraska...
Oklahoma StatePosted by
Enid News and Eagle

Oklahoma United advances in regional tournament

Decatur, Ala. — Oklahoma United 06 advanced to the semifinals of the 2021 Southern President’s Cup on Friday, June 11, 2021 with a 3-0 win over Charlotte Independence S.C. Justyce Walker of Midwest City scored two of the three goals for United, bringing their tournament goal differential to +6 over its three games. Oklahoma United’s team is a combination of Midwest City and Enid players.
Arkansas StateArkansas Online

Nebraska wins, advances to Saturday game vs. Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE — A pair of Power 5 conference champions will face off Saturday night at Baum-Walker Stadium. Nebraska defeated Northeastern 8-6 on Friday to set up a non-elimination game against Arkansas at 8 p.m. Saturday. The Razorbacks advanced to the winner’s bracket game with a 13-8 win over NJIT earlier in the day.
Arkansas Statechatsports.com

Stop Talking About It. Arkansas Isn’t Leaving The SEC

Recently, Arkansas has been given flack about leaving the Southeastern Conference for one where they can win more than football. Quit talking about it because it’s not going to happen. Why? Because more things matter than football. Money matters more and the SEC is the highest revenue league in the...
Sportsarenacindependent.com

Lady Panthers advance to softball regional tournament

TAWAS— The MHSAA single-elimination district tournament was hosted by Tawas Area High School Friday, June 4. SSC softball worked together to secure the district trophy advancing the team to the regional tournament. The SSC girls beat Oscoda 15-1 in game one. Eager to hit, Taylor Krzyzaniak doubled on a first pitch, scoring one run. Pitching, Krzyzaniak earned the win. The […]
Jamestown, NDGrand Forks Herald

Thompson advances in state Class B softball tournament

JAMESTOWN -- The 2021 Class B state softball tournament saw back-to-back games with no runs scored through three innings, but the fourth inning has proven to be dangerous. Thompson freshman Faith Stumpf drove in Mya Krogstad with a double in the bottom of the fourth inning of quarterfinal No. 2 Thursday afternoon at Jamestown's Trapper Field. It was the first of many runs for Thompson.
Arkansas StateRaleigh News & Observer

NC State defeats Arkansas to advance to CWS

See photos from the NC State Wolfpack's 3-2 victory over the top-seeded Arkansas Razorbacks to win the super regional in Fayetteville, Ark., Sunday, June 13, 2021. The Wolfpack advances to the College World Series for the first time since 2013.