Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marion, IA

Kathleen A. McElmeel

thegazette.com
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKathleen A. McElmeel, 91, of formerly of Marion, Iowa, died on Monday, May 24, 2021, at The Cottages in Pella, Iowa. Kathleen was born Dec. 1, 1929, in Dyersville, Iowa, home of the Field of Dreams. She married John McElmeel in 1951, at St Francis Xavier Basilica in Dyersville, and received her education there at Xavier High School. Kathleen and John later moved to Marion and were lifelong members of St. Joseph Catholic Church. She worked at Collins Radio during the Korean conflict, but spent most of her years taking care of her family and home.

www.thegazette.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Dyersville, IA
Obituaries
Iowa State
Iowa Obituaries
City
Marion, IA
City
Cedar Rapids, IA
Marion, IA
Obituaries
City
Pella, IA
City
Dyersville, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Xavier
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Francis#Calvary Cemetery#Xavier High School#Collins Radio#Korean#The Salvation Army
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

40-year march: Only one state doesn't recognize Juneteenth

Forty years after the first state recognized the formal end of slavery in the United States as cause for an official celebration, President Biden signed legislation Thursday making Juneteenth a national holiday. The march from unofficial holiday to a formal day off for most federal employees started in Texas, more...
Kissimmee, FLPosted by
NBC News

Pence heckled at conservative event with shouts of 'traitor'

WASHINGTON — Former Vice President Mike Pence was heckled Friday with calls of “traitor” as he delivered remarks at a conservative policy conference in Kissimmee, Florida. At first, Pence was greeted by cheers when he appeared on stage at the Faith and Freedom Coalition event, which was billed as charting...
Moses Lake, WAPosted by
CBS News

Daredevil Alex Harvill dies attempting world-record motorcycle jump

Stunt rider Alex Harvill has died from injuries sustained while practicing to set a world-record motorcycle jump in Moses Lake, Washington, officials said. Harvill, 28, died Thursday from his injuries, Grant County Coroner Craig Morrison said. "Our deepest sympathies go out to Alex's family, friends and loved ones," Morrison said...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

This GOP senator is now Enemy No. 1 for Trump

(CNN) — On Friday afternoon, former President Donald Trump made it official: He is actively working to oust Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski in next year's Republican primary. Trump threw the weight of his endorsement behind Kelly Tshibaka, a former Alaska Department of Administration commissioner who had announced her challenge to the incumbent back in March.