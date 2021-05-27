Kathleen A. McElmeel, 91, of formerly of Marion, Iowa, died on Monday, May 24, 2021, at The Cottages in Pella, Iowa. Kathleen was born Dec. 1, 1929, in Dyersville, Iowa, home of the Field of Dreams. She married John McElmeel in 1951, at St Francis Xavier Basilica in Dyersville, and received her education there at Xavier High School. Kathleen and John later moved to Marion and were lifelong members of St. Joseph Catholic Church. She worked at Collins Radio during the Korean conflict, but spent most of her years taking care of her family and home.