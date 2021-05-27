Cancel
Iowa City Regina continues boys’ state soccer streak with shootout win over Solon

Cover picture for the articleIOWA CITY — Solon stayed in the game this time. Iowa City Regina still was triumphant. A little over a month after the Regals blasted the Spartans 7-1, the teams played to a 2-2 tie after regulation and two overtimes in a Class 1A substate final Wednesday night at Regina High School. The third-ranked Regals used a 4-2 penalty shootout advantage to reach their 13th consecutive boys’ state soccer tournament.

