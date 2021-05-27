Cancel
Billings man defrauded investors of over $300K, state alleges

By AJ Etherington, Billings Gazette, Mont.
 30 days ago

May 26—A Yellowstone County man who investigators say promised extraordinary returns on investments pleaded not guilty to felony fraud charges Wednesday. In 2017, the Commissioner of Securities and Insurance opened an investigation into William J. Kuzma after a report from one of three alleged victims indicated fraud. Kuzma allegedly received up to $310,000 for investments in companies that would not be returned — let alone multiplied.

