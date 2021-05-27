Billings man defrauded investors of over $300K, state alleges

The Securities and Exchange Commission today charged a New Jersey resident with defrauding investors and misappropriating proceeds from two securities offerings. The SEC's complaint, filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, alleges that Joseph Geromini, while he was the Chief Operating Officer of an early-stage medical devices company based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, lied to investors and stole over $200,000 raised during two 2018 securities offerings. According to the complaint, Geromini disseminated offering documents and financial models to investors that he knew were false and misleading because they did not account for his ongoing theft of investor proceeds. In addition, Geromini allegedly made materially false and misleading statements and omissions during communications with investors about the company's cash burn rate and use of proceeds. For example, the complaint alleges that Geromini falsely told investors that "every penny" of their money would be used in a meaningful, productive manner, when, in reality, he used funds raised during the offerings for personal expenses, including a car, an acquaintance's cosmetic surgery, a vacation, and other entertainment.