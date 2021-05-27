Cancel
Class 21-10 graduations set for Thursday

By Alexander Ewald, Enid News, Eagle, Okla.
tribuneledgernews.com
 30 days ago

May 26—Seventeen students from Class 21-10 are set to graduate Thursday from Vance Air Force Base in Enid. Gen. Jeffrey L. Harrigian is the graduation speaker during the ceremony, set for 10 a.m. Thursday in the base auditorium. A second ceremony for AU students will be held next week, June 4.

www.tribuneledgernews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Air Force#Ramstein Air Base#U S Air Forces#Au#Air Education#U S Air Forces Africa#Allied Air Command#Nato#Strategy#Joint Warfare Center#U S Central Command#F 22#The Enid News Eagle
