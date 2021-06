PEORIA — It is said that it is impossible to improve upon perfection. But, the Rockridge High School softball program is going to try to find a way to do so. Granted, on the surface it would seem impossible to surpass a season in which the Rockets became just the 10th team in the history of the IHSA state tournament — which dates back to the 1975-76 school year — to run the table. Wednesday's 4-0 win over Joliet Catholic in the Class 2A championship game put the wraps on a 29-0 campaign.