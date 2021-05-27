Zimmerman Trail could reopen Thursday afternoon, if the weather allows

Various Roads in the Borough of Epsom and Ewell Temporary Prohibition of Traffic Order (No.3) 2021. On 23 June 2021 Surrey County Council made the above mentioned Temporary Order under Section 14(1) of the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984 the effect of which will be to prohibit vehicles from entering or proceeding in: a)(i) That length of A24 High Street, Epsom that extends from its junction with A24 East Street to its junction with B284 Church Street and A2022 Upper High Street, and for a distance of 100m in a westerly direction, (ii) That length of B284 Church Street Epsom that extends from the junction with A24 East Street for a distance of 100m. (Ill) That length of A2022 Upper High Street, Epsom that extends from the junction with A24 East Street for a distance of 100m. Vehicular traffic will be diverted via - From West of closure: A24 High Street, Ashley Road*, Ashley Avenue*, South Street, Dorking Road, Epsom Road, The Street, Leatherhead Road, A243 By-Pass Road to Knoll Roundabout, A243 Kingston Road, A243 Leatherhead Road, A243 Hook Road, A3/A243 Hook junction, A3 Northbound Kingston By-Pass, A3 Tolworth junction, A240 Kingston Road -15'3" height restriction, A240 Ewell By-Pass and A24 Ewell By-Pass (same in reverse except * follow one way system around Epsom). Westbound traffic from Church Street: B284 Church Street, B289 Downs Road, B290 Ashley Road, A24 Ashley Avenue, South Street and High Street Eastbound traffic from Church Street: B284 Church Street, B284 Burgh Heath Road, B291 Fir Tree Road and A240 Reigate Road. Westbound traffic from A2022 Upper High Street, A2022 Alexandra Road, A2922 College Road and A240 Reigate Road. Eastbound traffic to continue on A24 Ewell By-Pass and follow main diversion in reverse, b) That length of D2097 Cox Lane, Ewell that extends from its junction with D2052 Brumfield Road to its junction with D2209 Hogsmill Way, there is no applicable vehicular diversion route possible.